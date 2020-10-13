Tennis | Rafael Nadal was crushed by the coronavirus news: “I saw so much death and suffering”

The spread of the pandemic, human suffering and deaths have also plagued Rafael Nadal.

French open 13-time champion Rafael Nadal took up the corona pandemic strongly after Sunday’s final. Spain’s all-time tennis player Nadal encouraged people to “cope with these difficult times”.

Nadal has suffered greatly from the suffering of the crown victims, and the pandemic was also ruined by him throughout the tennis season.

“I’m an emotional person and I have found it difficult to follow this situation, when I saw so much death and human suffering,” Nadal told the news agency AFP on Monday.

“At one point, I had to stop following the news because it made me so sad that it was no longer healthy. I was worried then, and now, unfortunately, everything seems to be changing for the worse again. ”

Nadal defeated the French Open in the final on Sunday Novak oviokovićin directly in three installments and in his winning speech sent his message of encouragement about the corona. On Monday, he said the time of the worst isolation of the Corona era in Mallorca was to ruin his plans for this season.

“I didn’t feel well during the corona isolation, and I just didn’t practice for many weeks. It took a couple of months that I couldn’t train the way I wanted to, ”Nadal recalled.

“After that, it was also difficult to start training. I have a lot of miles behind me, ”and my body did not respond to a very sudden training break and on the other hand did not want to restart after that.

The return to the training sheet took so hard that Nadal decided to abandon the U.S. Open and focus entirely on the French Open.

“Now I can’t but hope for all people that this nightmare will end as soon as possible. I hope that people will soon be able to continue living in a more comfortable and joyful world. ”

Nadal made French Open tennis history when he stretched his Paris victory record, took the 100th win with Roland Garros and your side Roger Federerin grand slam championship record with 20 championships.

He admits to playing for winnings, but his own inner satisfaction means all the more.

“It’s important to me because I have to make so many different compromises in my preparation these days because of the different ailments.”

Success has not changed his daily life very dramatically. Training and fishing in Mallorca are his favorite things.

“The biggest change since the first French Open win is age. It’s been another 15 years, and that’s the only nasty thing, ”Nadal laughed.

“I live in practically the same place as at the time of the first win, I meet the same friends, and my life outside of the tournament trips hasn’t changed much since those days.”