Tennis | Rafael Nadal was confused in his opening match: “The ball boy took my racket”

of Spain tennis star Rafael Nadal won his opening round match at the Australian Open and advances to the second round.

Nadal beat the British Jack Draper’s in four sets 7–5, 2–6, 6–4, 6–1. Nadal was satisfied after his victory, as he had lost six of the previous seven matches.

“Very exciting, a new beginning. I’m just super happy to be back with Rod Laver and get the win I was looking for,” Nadal said, according to news agency AFP.

The most special moment of the match was seen in the opening set. Nadal looked for the racket he was using, but it was gone

“The ball boy took my racket,” Nadal explained to his opponent.

The Spaniard told the referee that he needed his racket back.

Yahoo Sports website according to the racquet was not found in time enough for the next game, and Nadal had to continue with another racquet. That didn’t stop him from winning the first set.

In the second round, Nadal will face the American Mackenzie McDonald.