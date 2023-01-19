Tennis | Rafael Nadal sidelined for a long time due to injury

The Spanish world number two injured his left hip flexor, which has a tear, at the Australian Open

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has to be out of the tennis courts for up to two months due to a leg injury he got at the Australian Open.

Nadal injured his left hip flexor, which has a tear, during the tournament. The injury does not require surgery.

The defending Australian Open champion lost to the American in the second round on Wednesday To Mackenzie McDonaldwhich is ranked 65th.

Nadal took a medical break during the match, during which he received treatment for his leg. Nadal played to the end of the match half fit.

Never before had Nadal been knocked out in the second round in Australia.

“The normal recovery time is six to eight weeks,” Nadal said, according to Reuters.

At the 2018 Australian Open, Nadal suffered a similar flexor injury when he lost to the Croatian in the semifinals Marin to Cilic.

On the world list No. 2 Nadal should defend his ranking position in March in Miami, but the Spaniard’s participation in the tournament is uncertain.

Nadal wants to be fit for the French Open starting in May, where he is chasing his 15th career victory.

Nadal, 36, said in Melbourne that he is not going to stop playing competitive tennis, even though he is getting older.

“I want to continue playing, even though I feel bad at the moment. Like this [loukkaantuminen] is difficult to accept”, Nadal said to the ESPN channel.