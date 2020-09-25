Tennis | Rafael Nadal sets out to chase the 20th Grand Slam of his career at the French Open in front of a small crowd – the draw will decide the entrants

The French Tennis Association regretted the new restrictions.

On Sunday The upcoming tennis Grand Slam tournament in the French Open is a delicacy for few this year. The tournament was moved from May-June to the September-October fold and is now held under strict interest rates.

Due to new restrictions by the French government, the daily number of viewers is limited to one thousand viewers. It was originally intended that the daily number of viewers could have been 11,500 viewers, until the figure dropped to five thousand last week and finally to just a thousand viewers on Friday.

In a typical year, without a pandemic, there would be 35,000 spectators a day on 16 pitches in Roland Garros ’tournament area.

There will be a daily draw between those who buy a ticket, and the winners will be able to watch the matches. Those left without access will be refunded and given a pre-emptive right to next year’s event.

“Since the beginning of the health crisis facing our country, the French Tennis Federation has worked with the authorities to decide how the tournament could be organized in the current situation. We are sorry for these new restrictions, ”the French Tennis Association said.

Tennis second on the world list Rafael Nadal goes on to chase the 20th Grand Slam of his career to rise to the level of Roger Federerin chest. Federer is sidelined from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Nadal, 34, said on Friday he was expecting the most difficult Roland Garros tournament. Nadal has won the French Open thirteen times in his career.

“Circumstances are probably the most difficult for many reasons. The ball is quite different. It’s really slow and heavy. The weather is also very cold, slow conditions, ”Nadal said.

Nadal first won the French Open fifteen years ago and has lost just two of the 95 matches he played in the tournament over the years. Nadal missed the US Open for fear of a coronavirus and played just three mass field matches in Rome last week. There he fell in the quarterfinals.

Sources: BBC, French Tennis Association. The French Open will be played from September 27 to October 11. Eurosport shows matches in Finland.