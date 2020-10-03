Tennis | Rafael Nadal pressed the gas bottom in the French Open and next faces the tournament giant surprise

Sebastian Korda has advanced from the qualifiers to the fourth round and will rise rocket-like on the ATP chart.

Spanish Rafael Nadal has pushed gas to the bottom in the French tennis championship.

Nadal grinded a rude 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Italy at a wild pace Stefano from Tarvaglia in the encounter of the third round.

Travaglia banged powerful palms on the field as he defeated Japan Kei Nishikorin in five batches rounds earlier. The match was long and heavy and probably weighed in on his feet against Nadal.

Nadal aims for the thirteenth championship at the Paris Mass Fields and tries to catch Roger Federer, who holds a total of 20 grand slam championships.

“The result is this when I did so many good things. I got more online and was more aggressive, ”Nadal said, according to Reuters. “I played my best match in this year’s tournament.”

Nadal banged as many as 28 wins in a short match. The number is staggering when only three short rounds were played.

On the fourth in the round, Nadal will face the biggest surprise of the tournament, the United States Sebastian Kordan.

Korda, in his twenties, has already won six matches when he entered the qualifiers for the main series. Quite a trick for a player with an ATP Ranking of 213 before the start of the tournament.

Success at Roland Garros ’pitches threw Korda’s rocket-like rise on the ATP chart. Korda climbs just over 80 places and even 130 places.

Profits also begin to feel in your wallet. Second-generation player Korda will receive 126,000 euros in the third round, which is more than half of the career he has achieved so far.

Sebastian Korda’s father is Czech Petr Korda, who won a grand slam tournament in his career. He became champion at the Australian Open in 1998.

Left-handed Petr Korda won ten ATP tournaments in his career and rose to number two on the rankings at his best. Tennis is inherited from father to son, but the boy plays with his right hand.