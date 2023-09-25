Tennis | Rafael Nadal is still plagued by severe leg problems – “The pain has not gone away”

Rafael Nadal still wants to come back, even if it seems difficult.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal the return to the top looks very difficult. The 37-year-old Spaniard hasn’t been able to play since the Australian Open in January, and his condition isn’t right even after hip surgery at the beginning of summer.

He has also suffered from a leg injury for years, which bothers him like hell.

“The pain hasn’t gone away, but I can control it. Sometimes my leg won’t leave me alone, and then even going down the stairs is difficult for me. That happens sometimes,” Nadal said Movistar+for Aftonbladet by.

Nadal has won a total of 22 Grand Slam tournaments in his singles career. He has played unimaginably strong, especially in the French Open, where he has celebrated the championship a record 14 times – the last time in 2022.

Those golden times are quite possibly over, the player admitted.

“I would still like to play competitively, but the dream is not to come back and win the French or Australian Open. I am aware that at this point in my life that thought is very distant,” said Nadal.

The former number one player is currently ranked 237th in the world.

Spanish does not yet know if he will be able to participate in the Australian Open in January. He said earlier in the fall that 2024 is probably going to be the last year of his top career.