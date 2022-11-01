Tennis | Rafael Nadal is number two in the world rankings, but he is not aiming for number one

Nadal returns from a two-month hiatus to the Paris Masters.

In tennis spent a total of 209 weeks ranked number one in the world Rafael Nadal concentrates on single tournaments in his career. He has celebrated the New Year five times ranked at the top of the ranking, but is no longer aiming for the top spot in the world rankings.

Nadal, 36, will continue to play on the terms of his injuries and ailments, although he is still second in the ranking to his Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcarazin after.

“I fight to still be competitive in the tournaments I play,” Nadal, who is returning to the Paris Masters after a two-month break, said on Tuesday.

“First place in the ranking was once my goal and I reached it a few times in my career. Now I can be satisfied and proud of my achievement, and I no longer have to struggle for it.”

At the Paris Masters, Nadal will first face either his compatriot Roberto Bautista or the United States Tommy Paul’s on Wednesday.

Nadal’s the ambitions are high again, as he is used to success in the French capital. He has won 22 grand slam tournaments in his career, including 14 at the French Open.

“It’s great to get back to the Games after the break,” Nadal said.

“I haven’t been able to play much in the last five months, but it’s wonderful to come to this city, which everyone knows is extremely important to me.”

Nadal has been most successful in mass, so the Paris Masters played indoors has always been quite a difficult tournament for him.

“I don’t have very many good memories of this competition, and I don’t know what level I will reach in the tournament after my break from competition. The feeling is better when you play consecutive tournaments”, reflected Nadal.

“Now I don’t know how the body will react, and it’s also difficult to predict the mood.”