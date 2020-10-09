Tennis | Rafael Nadal is already applying for his thirteenth French Open championship, the semi-final went without any losses

Nadal defeated Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in his semi-final match.

French won the open tennis tournament twelve times in Spain Rafael Nadal will play again in the final of the grand slam tournament.

Nadal, who finished second in the tournament, defeated Argentina, who finished 12th in Paris in the semi-finals on Friday. Diego Schwartzmanin directly in three batches after 6–3, 6–3, 7–6 (7–0) toil of more than three hours.

For 34-year-old Nadal, the win was 99. Roland Garros after his 2005 debut. If the 100th win comes in Sunday’s final, he will bypass Switzerland Roger Federerin 20 grand slam tournament winning records.

In the final, Nadal will face either Novak Djokovic, who finished first, or Greece’s fifth, Stefanos Tsitsipasin.