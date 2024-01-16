Tennis | Rafael Nadal became the tennis ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Rafael Nadal sees development and growth in Saudi Arabia.

Tennis spanish star Rafael Nadal has been appointed as Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador, reports news agency AFP. The Middle Eastern oil nation is aiming for more professional tournaments and believes that Nadal will be of help here.

“Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you see growth and development, and I'm excited to be a part of it,” the 22-time grand slam winner says in a press release from the Saudi Arabian Tennis Association.

“I continue to play because I love the sport. Along with playing, I want to help the growth of tennis around the world, and there is real potential in Saudi Arabia.”

Nadal made a brief comeback after a long injury, but he was unable to participate in the ongoing Australian Open tennis tournament. Nadal has already announced that 2024 will very likely be his last on the professional tour.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports in recent years. In golf, it finances the Liv professional tour, in football, players have been acquired for the Saudi Arabian league About Cristiano Ronaldo since and the country's investment fund is the main owner of the Premier League club Newcastle. In addition, World Cup boxing matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia, among other things.

Saudi Arabia was also awarded the 2034 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia is also accused of sports laundering, i.e. the country tries to use sports to burnish its reputation in, among other things, human rights and environmental issues.