Tennis | Quentin Halys succeeded in a great shot – made the commentators gasp

Tennis|Quentin Halys managed to hit well even in a difficult position.

19.7. 22:08

French a tennis player Quentin Halys made commentators gasp for the Brazilian Gustavo Heide in the Swiss Open match against

Halys fell to the ground in the middle of everything, but managed to hit the ball over the net even from a difficult position. The punch had so much power that it surprised the Brazilian, whose next shot went out of bounds.

“Unbelievable”, the commentator gushed when Halys ended up winning the ball after his shot.

“How can someone get that much power into their punch sitting on their lower back? His legs didn’t support him at all,” the other stumbled.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

Halys ended up defeating Heide and advanced to the semi-finals with a score of 6–1, 7–5. In the semi-finals, Halys meets a German Jan-Lennard Struff.