The organizers of the Paris tournament have already excluded five players from the competition on Sunday.

The Covid-19 is already coming to Roland-Garros and disrupts qualifying. They start on Monday September 21 for men, Tuesday for women. The final tournament will start on Sunday, September 27. Five players have already been excluded on Sunday by the organizers. Only two of them tested positive, the other three are contact cases of their trainer.

There is no exception to the rule with the Roland-Garros protocol. It was established in agreement with the French health authorities and the two players’ associations, ATP and WTA. It puts the tennis player on the same level as a French citizen. “Whether they are a player, a player, a coach or an employee of the federation, it is the traditional protocol, explains Jean-François Vilotte, Director General of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), with the identification research of contact persons so that they are excluded from the organization of the tournament for a septaine. “

The person will be retested if necessary, if it is not a player for whom the tournament would end there.Jean-François Vilotte, Managing Director of FFTto franceinfo



Some excluded do not hesitate to speak of injustice. This is the case of Petar Popovic, the coach of Bosnian Damir Dzhumur, one of the five players excluded from qualifying on Sunday. Petar Popovic, tested positive, explains Monday morning to our colleagues from the newspaper the team that he already contracted the coronavirus ten weeks ago. He is convinced he is a “false positive” and has requested a second test but his player has been sent off before. Knowing that a player who manages to escape the qualifications to participate in the final tournament of Roland-Garros wins at least 60,000 euros.

