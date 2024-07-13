Tennis | President Stubb congratulated Harri Heliövaara: “It has been a pleasure to follow your career”

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara’s emotional celebration was also noted on the BBC and Wimbledon’s social media accounts.

Harri Heliövaaran the doubles victory at Wimbledon has excited Finnish sports fans. On social media X (formerly Twitter), numerous people have conveyed their congratulations to the 35-year-old tennis success.

Heliövaara won his pair in the final played on Saturday of Henry Patten with Australians by Max Purcell and by Jordan Thompson in a three-set match, all of which were decided by tiebreak.

For example, the president of the republic sent his congratulations to Heliövaara and Patten Alexander Stubb.

“An epic battle. Finnish-British cooperation at its best”, said Stubb at first in English.

In addition, he conveyed Finnish greetings to Heliövaara.

“Harri, warm congratulations! It has been a pleasure to follow your career. Best of luck for the future,” Stubb wrote.

Along with Stubb, for example, the deputy mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki noted your achievement.

“There is something magical about Wimbledon. It is the big of the big four. And now the Finn has conquered that green,” Arhinmäki wrote.

The boisterous celebration of Heliövaara also got attention in Britain, when the country’s radio company BBC published a photo of the celebration of Heliövaara on its X account.

“When you realize you’re the Wimbledon champion,” was the caption.

Tournament organizer Wimbledon also brought its cards to the table. In the picture they published, Heliövaara celebrates his playing partner with emotion of Henry Patten with the championship.