The rumors speak of ongoing discussions to bring the Masters 1000 closer to the Slams, creating an elite circuit with fewer events for the big names in order to better manage performances

Are we heading towards a revolution in tennis? The question is a must, in this phase of indiscretions. But that’s how it is: according to what he reports The Athletic, there could really soon be a radical change in the construction of the calendar, which in its current form is very intense and, for some, dispersive. The Premier Tour – this is the name of the possible new system – would reward the most important tournaments, the Slams and the Masters 1000, which would become the reference events in a calendar that would thus be comparable to that of Formula 1: fewer, clear and more recognizable events, compared to what is happening now.

A rapprochement, therefore, between the Slams and the 1000m, in line with what Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP, declared at the Finals in Turin: "Bridging the gap between the Masters and the Slams is good for everyone. Now there is a distance very big". A system that would be decidedly more elite and that would start from the push of the organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments, who aim to form a partnership with at least 10 other tournaments. The scenario, according to rumours, would include an invitation system for the entire season, a sort of "tour card" comparable, in broad terms, to what happens in golf.

The new system would concern both the ATP and WTA and would allow the best players in the world to plan their calendar more judiciously, focusing on fewer events than what happens now. All without eliminating the current 500 and 250 tournaments, in which other tennis players (in addition to the "big" ones) would play with the aim of earning points to qualify for the "Premier Tour". A sort of Serie A and Serie B, therefore. Scenario that would protect the most important tournaments from new possible threats: in fact, it seems that among the main promoters is Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, "frightened" by the prospect of a Masters 1000 at the beginning of January in Saudi Arabia (from 2025) which could negatively impact the Australian season. With the new format, however, the new tournament could be placed between the first Slam of the year and Indian Wells.