Tennis | Practicing tennis stars got a confusing heel turn in Australia: beating workouts in a hotel room – a cartoon took the problem to a new level

Some tennis professionals have to train in their open hotel rooms in Australia.

Season the first tennis grand slam tournament starts on February 8 in Melbourne, Australia. In order to play in the Australian Open, you must be quarantined for two weeks after entry.

Originally, the quarantine allowed for five hours of daily practice, but now 72 players have been assigned to strict hotel quarantine as they have entered an Australian flight where passengers have been found to have positive corona test results. None of the players have had a positive result.

Some of the star players flew to quarantine in Adelaide, where, among other things, the use of a gym is allowed. This was done, among other things Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Since there are only a couple of weeks to start at the tournament, you also need to practice in the hotel room. At least some of the players also do batting exercises.

Swiss Belind Bencic has chosen the window of his hotel room as a striking wall, in which he has taped the tennis net and a few points he is trying to hit.

Kazakh Julia Punitseva splashed the ball on the wall of the cabinet behind the bed.

Russian Anastasia Potapova responded to the bounce challenge.

Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas has tuned the mattress from the tennis platform. The blemish is quite.

Cuevas ’loud practice is probably the reason why the Australian newspaper The Age published a related cartoon:“ Can you count it [patjan] down? We try to have sex. ”