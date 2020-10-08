Tennis | Poland’s only 19-year-old Iga Swiatek is playing a completely knockout tournament in France, now the final place in show style came off

Swiatek grew up admiring Rafael Nadal and was four years old when the Spaniard won his first championship.

Polish Every Swiatek, 19, was the best in the world as a junior, and now he continues his success in the French championship. Swiatek played with cannonballs in the final when he defeated Argentina’s big surprise Nadia Podoroskan 6–2, 6–1.

The match lasted only an hour and ten minutes when the semi-final was over. Swiatek ruled from start to finish.

“I played this match like the first round. I wondered, that I am the semi-finals, “said Swiatek field interview.

Podoroska wrote history in his own way when he is the first player in the open age of tennis to survive in France from qualifiers to semi-finals.

Swiatek won the doubles championship in the French youth tournament two years ago, but a month later it pounded properly. He conquered the youth of Wimbledon, who began to anticipate a successful professional career.

“I knew that if I ever play a grand slam tournament final, is it just France,” Swiatek said.

Hard punching Swiatek has been completely superior in this year’s tournament. He has not given five more games to his opponent in any of his six doubles. In the fourth round, Swiatek knocked out No. 1 Romania Simona Halepinwho only got three games.

Polish Swiatek grew up admiring as a tennis player Rafael Nadalia, which can still advance to the final.

In an interview before his semifinal, Swiatek said he did not follow any player other than Nadal as a child.

Swiatek has only lived through the so-called Nadal era. Nadal won his first of 12 championships in Paris in 2005, when Swiatek was four years old.