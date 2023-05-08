Playing tennis extends life. This is what emerges from 3 different scientific studies by the American Medical Association, the Copenhagen City Heart Study and the Sydney Medical School Study, which over the years have analyzed the relationship between quality of life and sports practice. This was discussed during the symposium organized as part of the Internazionali D’Italia 2023 (IBI) by Tennis & Friends Salute e Sport and Fitp, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation in the Grand Stand Arena at the Foro Italico in Rome, moderated by the presenter of the Rai Eleonora Daniele.

Exceptional speakers Angelo Binaghi, President of the Italian Padel Tennis Federation, Giorgio Meneschincheri, President and Founder of Tennis and Friends – Health and Sport – Specialist in preventive medicine – Lecturer at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – Fitp Medical Commission, Nicola Pietrangeli, Ambassador of the Italian tennis in the world and Francesco Vaia general director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome.

“Prevention and sporting practice are fundamental for the health of citizens,” observes Binaghi. “As a doctor and founder of Tennis & Friends – underlines Meneschicheri – for years I have been pursuing the goal of promoting health through prevention, the promotion of sport and correct lifestyles. In collaboration with Fitp for 11 years we have been carrying out a project important society on the national territory”.