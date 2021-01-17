Tennis | Players who traveled to the Australian Open were frustrated with the corona isolation: “I would have thought twice before coming here”

There are at least 47 players in quarantine, even though none are infected.

Several Tennis players traveling to Australia have expressed frustration with forced quarantine, said British broadcaster BBC on Sunday.

At least three female players have already said they would not have arrived for the entire tournament if the rules had been completely clear to them in advance.

A total of 47 players were assigned to their hotel rooms for two weeks due to strict rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason for the quarantine is that the players arrived in Australia on the same flights that carried passengers infected with the coronavirus. There were three such persons on the charter flight on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Infected there are no players among the recipients. Coach Sylvain Bruneau regretted his infection in a Canadian Tennis Association Twitter account in the bulletin.

“I am very sad and sorry for the consequences, which are now all on the same flight distance of the shoulders,” Bruneau said.

In the press release, the coach said that he acted exactly according to the protocols.

“The test results of the other members of my team were negative,” he continued.

One of the frustrated players is Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, which said their situation on Saturday to their Twitter account.

“I don’t understand why no one told us that if there is a single positive result on a flight, the whole plane has to be isolated. I would have thought twice before coming here, ”he wrote.

Putintseva’s frustration is also evident in his other messages. He released on Sunday video with prepositions to prepare for the grand slam.

In the video, a 26-year-old player splashes a tennis ball on the wall of a closet behind the bed in his hotel room.

Putintseva did not say whether it was the same room from which he complained in the day before in the message. The video shows a mouse staying in a hotel room.

“I’ve tried to change my room for two hours, and no one has come to help the quarantine situation,” he criticized.

Australian Open Director Craig Tiley told news agency AFP that organizers were aware from the outset of the “significant risks” that a pandemic would bring.

The first grand slam tournament of the year of tennis is scheduled to take place on February 8th. Tiley assured that the arrangements would continue as normal.

“We’ve made it very clear from the start that there’s always a risk that one of the crowds will have a positive test result that would bring 14 days of isolation,” he said.

The tournament boss said the organizers will do their best to ensure players have exercise equipment in their rooms.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, 23, disagrees with Tiley. He assured On their Twitter account, the players didn’t know about the organizers ’intentions.

“We made the decision to come here based on the rules that were sent to us. Then we arrived and got a rulebook with new rules we didn’t know about, ”Bencic wrote.

Romanian Sorana Cîrstea, 30, is on Twitter by on the same lines as Bencic and Putintseva.

“If they had told us about this rule earlier, I wouldn’t be playing in Australia but I would have stayed home,” Cîrstea reported.

“They told us that we would fly at 20 percent capacity per department and would be close contacts only if a team or cohort member got a positive test result.”

Athletes in addition, the tournament arrangements have also annoyed Australians, said BBC.

The reason for the frustration is that the players are flown to the scene with special arrangements at the same time as they are unable to return to their homes themselves due to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Australia restricts international flights to the country with weekly restrictions, and those entering the country are immediately directed to quarantine at a pre-determined location.

According to the BBC, Australian ABC News has reported that some 37,000 Australians are waiting to return to their home countries.