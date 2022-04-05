Lamens won two qualifying matches, which allowed her to make her debut in Colombia at the highest tennis level. She did that to Sharma, the number 92 in the world. Lamens himself had climbed to place 204 in the world ranking. Sharma was placed seventh and in the second round of the clay tournament in South America, Lamens will now face Romanian Irina Bara or Paula Ormaechea from Argentina.

The 22-year-old Lamens, reigning Dutch champion, won two qualifying matches in the Colombian capital last weekend. She is having a good season and already won an ITF tournament in Colombia at the end of March. Lamens will also join the Dutch Billie Jean King Cup in a week for the meeting with Spain in Den Bosch, while she was not included in the selection. Initially, she will only train along, but that could change.

It was also a memorable day for Gijs Brouwer. The 26-year-old Houston-born Dutchman made his debut in his hometown at an ATP tournament and won his first match. The match against Feliciano López ended in 6-4, 6-2. Brouwer had qualified for the main tournament of the ATP event on clay via the qualifications. The world number 361 defeated Canadian Steven Diez in a tumultuous duel in the final qualifying round.

Initially, Brouwer would have made his debut on the ATP tour yesterday, but his match against López was postponed due to the rain. Today the Dutchman had no child with his 40-year-old Spanish opponent, once the number 12 in the world but now dropped to place 118. In two convincing sets, Brouwer finished it off. American Jeffrey John Wolf, number 157 in the ATP ranking, now awaits in the eighth finals.