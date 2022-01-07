Saturday, January 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis players support Djokovic and call for ‘humanity’ in Australia

by admin
January 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Novak Djokovic

Demonstrations in favor of Djokovic.

Demonstrations in favor of Djokovic.

New signs of support for the Serbian tennis player.

The American John isner and the australian nick Kyrgios They supported the Serbian Novak Djokovic and demanded more humanity from the Australian authorities after they canceled the visa of the first world finisher for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and transferred him to a refugee hotel in the Carlton neighborhood (Melbourne).

(It may interest you: The novel Novak Djokovic: check on diplomacy and tennis)

“Everything Novak is experiencing is not good. There is no justification for the treatment you are receiving. He complied with the rules, they let him into Australia, and now they detain him against his will. It’s a shame, “the American explained on his personal Twitter account.

(Also read: Bomb in Europe: Zidane would go to PSG, according to the French press)

More support

Kyrgios, for his part, put aside his recent off-court disputes with the Serbian and defended him after demanding a better attitude towards “one of our champions”.

(Also read: Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year)

“Of course, I believe that measures must be taken against the covid, I was vaccinated for the good of others and for the health of my mother, but since they are handling the situation with Novak, it is very bad. Memes, headlines. He is one of our great champions but at the end of the day he is a human being. Do it better ”, he also communicated on his Twitter account.

EFE

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Tennis #players #support #Djokovic #call #humanity #Australia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Abarth 595 Spa-Francorchamps: Belgian special - AutoWereld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.