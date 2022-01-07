Tennis players support Djokovic and call for ‘humanity’ in Australia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Demonstrations in favor of Djokovic.
Demonstrations in favor of Djokovic.
New signs of support for the Serbian tennis player.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 07, 2022, 07:53 AM
The American John isner and the australian nick Kyrgios They supported the Serbian Novak Djokovic and demanded more humanity from the Australian authorities after they canceled the visa of the first world finisher for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and transferred him to a refugee hotel in the Carlton neighborhood (Melbourne).
(It may interest you: The novel Novak Djokovic: check on diplomacy and tennis)
“Everything Novak is experiencing is not good. There is no justification for the treatment you are receiving. He complied with the rules, they let him into Australia, and now they detain him against his will. It’s a shame, “the American explained on his personal Twitter account.
(Also read: Bomb in Europe: Zidane would go to PSG, according to the French press)
What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak
– John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 7, 2022
More support
Kyrgios, for his part, put aside his recent off-court disputes with the Serbian and defended him after demanding a better attitude towards “one of our champions”.
(Also read: Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year)
“Of course, I believe that measures must be taken against the covid, I was vaccinated for the good of others and for the health of my mother, but since they are handling the situation with Novak, it is very bad. Memes, headlines. He is one of our great champions but at the end of the day he is a human being. Do it better ”, he also communicated on his Twitter account.
EFE
January 07, 2022, 07:53 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Tennis #players #support #Djokovic #call #humanity #Australia
Leave a Reply