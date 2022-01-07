Tennis players support Djokovic and call for ‘humanity’ in Australia

The American John isner and the australian nick Kyrgios They supported the Serbian Novak Djokovic and demanded more humanity from the Australian authorities after they canceled the visa of the first world finisher for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and transferred him to a refugee hotel in the Carlton neighborhood (Melbourne).

“Everything Novak is experiencing is not good. There is no justification for the treatment you are receiving. He complied with the rules, they let him into Australia, and now they detain him against his will. It’s a shame, “the American explained on his personal Twitter account.

What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak – John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 7, 2022

More support

Kyrgios, for his part, put aside his recent off-court disputes with the Serbian and defended him after demanding a better attitude towards “one of our champions”.

“Of course, I believe that measures must be taken against the covid, I was vaccinated for the good of others and for the health of my mother, but since they are handling the situation with Novak, it is very bad. Memes, headlines. He is one of our great champions but at the end of the day he is a human being. Do it better ”, he also communicated on his Twitter account.

