The path of Rafael Nadal by Paris 2024 It is plagued with obstacles almost from the beginning, with the Serbian Novak Djokovic just around the corner, in the second round, and the best rackets, the main contenders, on their own side of the draw, have left the Olympic path clear on the other side, where they are travelling. Carlos Alcaraz.

According to the criteria of

Nadal left the Les Lodges Club at Roland Garros without good news. The winner of twenty-two Grand Slams, excited about the Parisian event as a season to be taken into account where he can polish off a career full of successes, as a culmination, as a farewell, sees on the clay of Roland Garros, where he has triumphed so many times, a large part of the contenders for the Olympic podium.

Rafael Nadal Photo:EFE Share

The draw that established the route for the Spanish tennis players at the Games was uneven. But without a doubt, chance was elusive NadalIn the singles, despite the friendly start against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, and in the doubles, where the expectations generated by the Balearic player with Alcaraz As a starting partner, they will face the tough Argentine tennis players Máximo González and Andrés Molteri, one of the best duos in the world and sixth favorites.

Alcaraz He will start with the Lebanese Habib Hady, an irrelevant, unknown tennis player with no impact on the circuit; Jaume Munar, however, will test the current Olympic champion, the German Alexander Zverev, and Pedro Martínez will play at the start with the Italian Andrea Vavassori, with whom he will later meet, in the company of Simone Bolelli, Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreño, the other Spanish Olympic doubles pair.

Nadal’s start

Nadal He starts off against Marton Fucsovics. An accessible touchstone to whet his appetite before seeing what lies ahead. After going through the first round, Novak Djokovic appears. The world number two, the top favourite due to the withdrawal of Jannik Sinner, faces his last chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Paris. The tennis player from Belgrade, without any success so far in 2024, bursts into the competition against the Australian Matthew Ebden.

Rafael Nadal Photo:EFE Share

Everything gets complicated in that part, where the Roland Garros finalist is also found, Zverevand where the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is also, who is making his debut against the Belgian Zizou Bergs.

The path of Alcaraz

Neither of them will coincide with Alcaraz until the final. The Murcian, making his debut at the Games, has Hady Habib as his starting player. On his side are the ‘neutral’ Daniil Medvedev, who debuts with the Australian Rinky Hijkata, and the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who starts off in front of the Japanese Taro Daniel, although he would first come up against the Australian Alex de Miñaur, who will face the German Jan Lennard Struff.

In the doubles, luck did not help Spanish tennis either. In addition to the initial test of Nadal and Alcaraz against the Argentines González and Molteni, the other team of David Ferrer’s team was paired with the top favorites, the Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in an event held in one of the halls of Roland Garros and which was attended by Olympic champions such as Rafael Nadal himself, the British Andy Murray, the German Angelique Kerber, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and the Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka.

Carlos Alcaraz Photo:EFE Share

“I’m always happy in this incredible city and even more so in this place that I love so much as everyone knows. It’s a very special place for me in tennis. It’s a great emotion to be able to return. This year I have another opportunity,” said Nadal.

“I haven’t been able to spend much time at Roland Garros this year and that’s why I’m trying to enjoy being back here, now for the Olympic Games which are something different from anything else. I’m trying to enjoy every month,” the winner of twenty-two Grand Slams added at the event.

Olympic tennis starts on Saturday. During the weekend, the first rounds of men’s and women’s singles and doubles will be played. Some players will double up and play two matches on the same day. The mixed tournament is the only one that starts later, next Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz Photo:EFE Share

SPORTS

With EFE.