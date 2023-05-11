The organizers of the Madrid tennis tournament have since apologized for the much-discussed ‘gag ban’ surrounding the women’s doubles final. After the final battle, the finalists, unlike the men, were not given the opportunity to address the audience. Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated American pairing Jessica Pegula and Cori Gauff 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

“It was unacceptable that we didn’t give our women’s doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match. We have apologized directly to the players,” said tournament director Gerard Tsobanian. “We made a mistake and this will never happen again.” The tournament also says it will improve the protocols in collaboration with the WTA.

The tennis players were quite disappointed that they were not allowed to address the public after the final. “I already had the feeling that something was wrong,” said Pegula. “Did I think we weren’t allowed to speak? No, I’ve never heard that in my whole life. I don’t know what century the people who made this decision live in.” See also Iraq | Ten dead and more than 20 injured in an explosion in Baghdad





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our tennis videos below