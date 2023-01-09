Tennis | Players carrying the coronavirus may now be playing at the Australian Open

The Australian Open is following society’s lead and making recommendations instead of strict restrictions against the coronavirus.

Here In the Australian Open, which will be played in May, players are no longer required to undergo corona tests, and it is possible that players carrying the coronavirus will play in the tournament, the tournament director Craig Tiley said.

According to Tiley, the tournament’s health regulations reflect developments in society, and at the same time, they are a complete reversal of the strict measures that have surrounded the tournament for the past two years.

A year The 2021 tennis tournament was played in a strict “bio-safe bubble”, where the public was excluded from the competition for several days while there was a wave of infection in Melbourne. At the same time, the nine-time champion of the tournament Novak Djokovic was escorted home from the tournament due to his anti-vaccine attitude.

“Now we wanted to monitor what’s going on in our community,” Tiley told media at the Melbourne Park Tennis Center, according to Reuters.

“We’ve actually gone a step further by recommending staying away from the tournament if you feel sick. Our medical staff is monitoring the situation and individual players.”

Australian the open is now following cricket’s lead. A cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play for the Australian team in the five-day match against South Africa in Sydney despite testing positive for the corona virus. Renshaw was isolated from his teammates for the first three days of the match but returned to the team after receiving several negative test results.

“We’ve made it known to our players, as well as our staff, that if you’re sick you should stay home,” Tiley said.

“This is a normalized environment for us, and similar to cricket. Potentially, we may have players competing while carrying the coronavirus.”

In the worst moments of the pandemic, Melbourne experienced the longest and strictest isolation measures, but recommendations have since replaced strict restriction measures.