Tennis player Mikael Ymer (24) has been suspended for one and a half years by sports tribunal CAS. He missed three doping tests in a year. The Swedish number 51 in the world was recently assisted part-time by Robin Haase.

Ymer explains in a statement on his social media what happened. In January 2022, he was notified by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) of a doping violation. The Swede challenged that accusation at a hearing and said he was acquitted in June. But the ITF did not leave it at that and went to the sports tribunal CAS. On Monday, Ymer heard that he had been suspended for eighteen months by that body. He has withdrawn from the clay court tournament in Gstaad.

Ymer claims to be innocent. He does not think he has broken any rules and disputes the third missed check. He also calls the sanction unjust. "I understand that these rules exist to protect the integrity of our sport. But my conscience is clear, God is my witness."

The tennis player has recently been assisted by Robin Haase every now and then. The Dutchman himself is still active on the Tour, especially as a doubles player. It was therefore not a full-time collaboration, but where possible he tried to guide the Swede in a trial period. For example, he was recently in his players’ box at the Rosmalen grass tournament, when Ymer played against Tallon Grepes.

