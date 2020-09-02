31-year-old Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez-Navarro reported cancer.

“A few days ago, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” the athlete wrote on Twitter.

She said that she will have six months of chemotherapy. However, according to the tennis player, she feels fine.

“I am calm and ready for everything that I have to go through,” said Suarez-Navarro.

The athlete occupies the 71st line in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association, twice won WTA tournaments. In 2016, she was the sixth racket in the world.

