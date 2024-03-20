Sabalenko: the death of Konstantin Koltsov is an unthinkable tragedy

World number two Arina Sabalenka commented for the first time on the death of former hockey player Konstantin Koltsov. The post appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“Kostya’s death is an unimaginable tragedy, and although we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” Sabalenka wrote. She also asked that her privacy and the privacy of the Koltsov family be respected at this difficult moment.

Thus, Sabalenka denied the information that at the time of her death the former hockey player was in a relationship with her.