Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev did not qualify for the quarterfinals of the Masters series tournament in Rome, the prize fund of which is more than €7.7 million.

In the fourth round, Rublev (6th seed) lost to the German Yannick Hanfmann (101st in the world ranking) with a score of 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 3:6. The game lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The Russian tennis player made 18 aces, made two double faults and realized two break points out of 11. The German filed right through six times, made two double faults and realized two break points out of eight, reports “Sport Express”.

Hanfmann will compete with the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev (3rd seed) and German representative Alexander Zverev (19) for reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Earlier, on May 14, tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated the representative of Finland Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round match of the Masters series tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals in Rome with a score of 6:4, 6:2. This is Medvedev’s first victory at a tournament in Rome.

On May 12, the first racket of Russia, Daria Kasatkina, made it to the third round of the WTA 1000 tennis tournament in Rome, the prize fund of which exceeds €3.5 million. The match ended with a score of 6:1, 6:2. Tennis players spent 1 hour and 11 minutes on the court.