An unfortunate news comes to light for tennis fans: the renowned Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, reported, today, January 7, that he will not participate in the Australian Open.

He shared the decision through his social networks, in which he explained: “Right now I am not prepared to compete at the highest level of demand in five-set matches.”

Nadal added that during his last match in Brisbane he had a muscle injury, which is why he experienced physical setbacks during his match against Australian Jordan Thompson, in the quarterfinals of said tournament.

Despite having completed the match, the consequences of the injury became evident after undergoing an MRI in Melbourne. “I had the opportunity to have an MRI and “I have a micro tear in a muscle.”

Nadal in his statement concluded: “It is necessary that I be honest with myself and with the competition; at this time, I am not in a position to compete at the highest level of demand in the matches.”

Finally, he added that he will return to Spain to consult with a doctor and receive treatment.

Nadal's decision not to participate in the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on January 14 in Melbourne, represents a notable drop in the tournament and marks a new chapter in the outstanding career of the Spanish tennis player.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this return. TI really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the opportunity to play some games that have made me very happy and positive,” he stated on his Instagram account.

Rafael Nadal has risen to fourth place on the list of players with the highest number of victories in the history of tennis – a total of 1,086 wins. This achievement places him behind Djokovic, Federer and Connors.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news