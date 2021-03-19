Ex-footballer, cheerful, afraid of snakes, friendly, fisherman and tennis player. This is how it is defined Paul gascoigne, the new contestant of The Island of the Famous, the survival reality of Italy. Tennis player? But Hulio? It looks like one of the famous jokes of Gazza but it’s true, the former English footballer is a great tennis fan. He assures that it is the only thing he sees on TV since he cannot bear to watch football and think that he will never again hear the stands shouting: “There is only one Paul Gascoigne“.

At 54 years old, Gazza he’s a real survivor. Twice on the brink of death, overdose, panic attacks, bulimia, kleptomania, addictions of all kinds and a severe problem with alcohol support his psychiatric history. A full-blown broken toy on a tray for the cruel British tabloid press But above all he is a man who suffers, who always confessed that the only place he felt safe was on a soccer field. That is why seeing him on festive television shows, looking good, is a joy for all of us who have him in the world. Olympus of football.

Paul Gascoigne, during a match for the England team.

JOHN SIBLEY (Action Images via Reuters)

He says Gary Lineker that he never saw anyone love the game as much as Gascoigne and that mental vulnerability is what made him a genius. Every injury was a torment because I was only happy playing soccer. He tells in his biography that at the age of 13, numerous tics and dark thoughts began to appear around death. Only when a year later he began to play seriously in clubs did they wane. The ghosts settled in his head forever with his withdrawal. Think of the tennis ball you learned to play with among the red bricks and the charcoal containers of Newcastle relieves you.

With that little ball he imitated over and over the famous cutout of Johan Cruyff. A fantastic change of direction that we hope that he will imitate again now with his life after several years of madness such as when he decided to resume his hobby of fishing, in a swimming pool of a hotel in Barcelona. Benidorm.