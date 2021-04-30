Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka posted a photo in a swimsuit. Post available in Instagram– the athlete’s account.

The 23-year-old Japanese woman took part in the promotion of the Frankies-Bikinies brand. During the day, the publication received more than 207 thousand likes.

In January 2019, Osaka topped the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. In 2018, the Japanese woman won a resounding victory over American tennis player Serena Williams in the final of the US Open. Osaka has won this tournament twice. She also has two victories in the Australian Open.

