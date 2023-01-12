The Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has announced that she is going to be a mother and that her intention is to return to competition at the Australian Open in 2024. “These months away from the sport have given me a new love and appreciation for the game to which I have dedicated my life. . I realize that life is very short and I don’t take any moment for granted, every day is a new blessing and an adventure”, the tennis player, who was number one in the world in 2019, has indicated on social networks.

“I know that I have a lot ahead of me in the future; one thing I look forward to is for my son to watch one of my matches and say to someone, ‘That’s my mother.’ 2023 will be a year full of lessons for me and I hope to see you at the beginning of the next one, because I will be in Australia 2024 ″, he adds in his text next to the image of an ultrasound.

Osaka, 25, has not competed since last September, when she defeated Daria Saville by withdrawal in the first match of the Pan Pacific Open tournament in Tokyo. The Japanese player, raised in the United States, was unable to play the second match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain that forced her to withdraw. The tennis player, who is currently ranked 47th in the WTA ranking, was also unable to participate in Wimbledon last July due to an Achilles heel injury. Osaka had previously announced that she was not motivated to compete in the British tournament because she did not award ranking points.

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles (the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020). Forbes magazine named her the world’s highest-earning female athlete for 2022, with reported earnings of $51.1 million. However, her commercial success was not reflected on the court last year, since in addition to not participating in Wimbledon, she suffered losses in the first round of Roland Garros and the United States Open.

