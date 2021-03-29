Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexei Popyrin from Australia in the third round match of the ATP Masters series in Miami.

The game took place on Sunday, March 28, lasted 2 hours 37 minutes and ended with a score of 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 7 (7: 9), 6: 4 in favor of a 25-year-old athlete from Russia. In the final of the match, Medvedev experienced muscle cramps.

In the next round, the athlete will have to meet with the winner of the match, which will be held between the American tennis player Francis Tiafoe and the Serbian athlete Dusan Lajovic, writes RT…

Daniil Medvedev has been the second racket in the world since March 15. He also became the champion of the ATP tournaments 10 times, the site reminds aif.ru… In addition, the athlete competed in the finals of two Grand Slam tournaments – the US Open (2019) and the Australian Open (2021). 21-year-old Alexei Popyrin is on the 86th line of the rating.

The current winner of the Miami Masters tournament is Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, who won it in 2019. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitions were not held. The prize fund of the tournament is $ 3.3 million, writes “Sport-Express”…