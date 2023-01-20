Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on January 20 lost to American Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Australian Open (AusOpen).

The match ended with the score 7:6 (9:7), 6:3, 7:6 (7:4). The game lasted 2 hours 59 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Medvedev has 28 actively won points against Korda’s 49 and 26 unforced errors compared to his opponent’s 55. The Russian made nine aces and made three triple mistakes.

In the fourth round, Korda will play with Pole Hubert Hurkach.

Medvedev was eliminated after the third round of the AusOpen for the first time since 2018, and at all Grand Slam tournaments for the first time since Roland Garros 2020. At the last two Australian Opens, the 26-year-old reached the final.

At the same time, another Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov beat the American Francis Tiafoe with a score of 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 7:6 (11:9). The game lasted 3 hours and 32 minutes. Khachanov reached the fourth round of the Australian Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

On January 18, Medvedev joked about himself after defeating Australian John Millman in the second round of the Australian Open. He pulled up the leg of his shorts, showing his thigh muscles.