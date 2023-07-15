Tennis player Daniil Medvedev says he wants to play at the highest level at 37

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev answered the question about the possibility of playing until the age of 37. His words from the Wimbledon 2023 press conference are quoted by ASAP Sports.

“I think it’s possible, but everything will depend on my body, on my family. If one day the kids or the wife say they want to see me at home more often, maybe I will decide to play only Grand Slams. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll go down in the rankings and end my career, ”said the 27-year-old athlete.

Medvedev added that the continuation of his career will depend on many things, but he would like to play at the highest level at 37 years old. “I will try my best to make it that way,” he concluded.

On July 14, Medvedev was eliminated in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2023, losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. For the Russian, the third racket of the world, this is the best result in his career in the British tournament.

The Association of Professional Tennis Players and the Women’s Tennis Association did not completely exclude Russians and Belarusians from competitions under their auspices. They continue to take part in tournaments in a neutral status.