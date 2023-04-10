TTennis player Tatjana Maria celebrated the third tournament victory of her career on the WTA tour in Bogotá and defended her title. The favored 35-year-old defeated the American Peyton Stearns in the final on Sunday after 2:05 hours with 6:3, 2:6, 6:4 and thus only lost one set in the entire tournament. Maria was seeded number two in the $259,303 clay court event.

In the absence of Angelique Kerber, who had her first daughter at the end of February, the mother of two is currently the best-placed German player in the world rankings. Next Friday and Sunday she should lead the German tennis women in the Billie Jean King Cup in Stuttgart against Brazil.

Maria had already secured the individual title in the Colombian capital last year. As the season progressed, she celebrated the greatest success of her career to date by reaching the semi-finals of the classic grass field in Wimbledon.