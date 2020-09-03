Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova, in an interview with the Lenta.ru correspondent, assessed her ability to live on a limited amount per month.

According to Kuznetsova, she is not going to drive herself into frames. “It’s hard to leave your comfort zone when you’ve been fighting for it for so many years. Taking into account the payment for the work of my tennis team, I doubt that now I can live on 50 thousand rubles a month, ”said the athlete.

In addition, the tennis player explained her reluctance to display expensive purchases on Instagram. “I don’t consider it necessary to show luxury. In Russia, a lot of people live quite modestly, and least of all I would like to cause envy in someone, ”she said.

Kuznetsova is a four-time Grand Slam tournament champion (she has two victories in singles and doubles each), winner of 34 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments, as well as a former world number two. As of August 2020, it is ranked 34th in the world ranking.