Tennis player Khachanov defeated Spaniard Zapata Miralles and reached the second round of the Australian Open

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov began his performance at the Australian Open-2023 with a victory. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The domestic athlete turned out to be stronger than the Spaniard Bernabé Zapata Miralles and advanced to the second round of the tournament. The meeting ended with the score 7:6 (7:3), 6:2, 6:0. Tennis players spent 2 hours and 2 minutes on the court. The next opponent of the Russian will be the best in a pair of Sebastian Baez (Argentina) – Jason Kubler (Australia).

In September, Khachanov reached the 1/2 finals of the US Open, in which he lost in four sets to the Norwegian Kasper Ruud. For the 26-year-old tennis player, this was the first semi-final match in the Grand Slam tournament in his career. He showed the best result among Russians at the US Open.

The Russians continue to play at the tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in a neutral status. However, the athletes were not allowed to participate in Wimbledon 2022 due to the decision of the British authorities. Also, the Russians are forbidden to play in tournaments under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).