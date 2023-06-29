Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by The International Tennis Integrity Agency for doping. The former number 75 in the world was tested positive four times in 2022 for the muscle-enhancing substance SARM S-22 and Ligandrol, a means to promote strength and muscle mass.

The tennis player has confessed to violating the anti-doping rules, but emphasizes that he did not deliberately take the banned substances. According to the integrity body, there is “mitigating evidence” after a conversation with the dietician of the player.

The 27-year-old Majchrzak has been serving a provisional suspension since the end of November 2022 and is therefore not allowed to take action until the end of this year. He will be allowed to compete again at the Australian Open in early 2024.

Majchrzak reached the third round at the US Open in 2019.

