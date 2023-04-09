At the same tournament last year, Brouwer was already too strong for Wolf, now number 54 in the world. Then it became 6-1 6-1 for the Dutchman.

The 27-year-old Brouwer had caused a surprise earlier in the day by beating John Isner, the former number 8 in the world, in straight sets. Also in the opening round, the world number 123 had beaten an American, Aleksandar Kovacevic.

The Houston clay court tournament has been hampered by rain in recent days. As a result, (the remnants of) the second rounds had to be played on Saturday, as well as the quarterfinals. The semi-finals and the final battle are scheduled for Sunday.

A native of Houston, Brouwer was accepted into the tournament at the last minute after a series of opt-outs. In the semifinals he will meet the first seeded American Frances Tiafoe on Sunday.

