Tsurenko: I had health problems after refusing to play with Sabalenka

Ukrainian tennis player Lesya Tsurenko spoke about the consequences of refusing the third round match of the WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells (USA) with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in March 2023. Her words lead Sportowe Fakty.

The athlete said that before the game she spoke with the leadership of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and was shocked that Russians and Belarusians would participate in WTA and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments. “After all this, I couldn’t go on court. After this incident, I had health problems,” she shared the details.

On October 3, Tsurenko demanded that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) clarify the meaning of neutral status. The athlete did not understand how flags and pages on social networks are used by tennis players who are in a neutral status.

The WTA and ATP did not suspend Russians from competitions. Athletes continue to compete at tournaments in a neutral status.