Russian tennis player Vitalia Dyachenko on Tuesday, April 25, revealed in an interview with Izvestia the details of the incident with the Russian passport on the flight of the Polish airline LOT at Cairo airport.

The athlete was supposed to fly to the tournament in Nice in transit through Warsaw, but the staff at the counter at the airport did not let her on the flight.

“I asked: “Why can’t you take a flight?” They replied: “Because you have a Russian passport.” I asked again: “So they don’t let you on the flight because I’m Russian?” They said yes. It’s like nationalism, no? They say they don’t know anything about the rules not to let Russians on the flight, ”said the tennis player.

After that, Dyachenko was shown on the phone a list of requirements for admission to the flight. She photographed the list as evidence. But after that, her phone was taken from her and given to law enforcement agencies for an hour and a half. The athlete was explained that she had no right to take pictures.

As a result, Dyachenko had to spend a day at the Cairo airport. She sent a letter to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in which she described the situation. According to the girl, they only care about Ukrainian athletes who are faced with this or that problem.

“But the fact that the Russians are also facing, no one thinks about it, no one cares,” she said.

The fact that Dyachenko was not allowed on the flight of the Polish airline due to Russian citizenship became known the day before, on April 24.

According to the tennis player, she had letters of recommendation from the WTA, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and from her father, who was born in Ukraine and works for the UN. Dyachenko explained that airline policy allows family members of citizens with a diplomatic passport to fly, but the Russian woman was still not allowed on the flight.

As a result, Dyachenko will not be able to play at the ITF tournament in Calvi, France.