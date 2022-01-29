Daniil Medvedev is in good shape, and the match with Nadal will be psychologically easier for him, the Soviet tennis player, sports journalist and commentator Anna Dmitrieva is sure. On Saturday, January 29, she shared with Izvestia a prediction for the final game of the Australian Open (Australian Open) between Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Russian Daniil Medvedev.

“A meeting with Nadal, whom Daniil respects very much, of course, because he is a master for all young people, will be psychologically easier than with those with whom he played on the way to the final. Therefore, the psychological moments that were present in the game of Dani, which often interfere with him, this inner volcano that rages in the soul and needs to be released, probably will not be present, ”she shared.

Dmitrieva recalled how Medvedev was in perfect control of himself in the final game with Djokovic. Therefore, she believes that “this moment that prevents Medvedev from revealing himself fully” will not appear in the Australian Open final.

According to her, it is always psychologically difficult to play with a super player, as it seems that there is a resource that can be used at a decisive moment. However, Medvedev has enough experience to overcome this barrier.

“He is in good shape, shows a stable, smooth, powerful game on the back line – this is the very game that he mastered quite well,” she summed up.

The Australian Open final between Medvedev and Nadal will take place on January 30 at 11:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, on January 29, Daniil Medvedev was fined $12,000 for his behavior in the Australian Open semifinal match with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev received an $8,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and a $4,000 fine for “obscenity.” At the same time, Tsitsipas was fined $5,000 for coaching.