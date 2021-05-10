Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has risen from third to second place in the world ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). An updated version of the list is published on the official website organization on Monday 10 May.

So, last week Medvedev reached the third round of the Masters series in Spain, gaining only 9,780 points and thereby displacing Rafael Nadal (9,630) from second place in the ATP.

At the same time, another Russian, Andrei Rublev, who was ranked seventh in the ranking, remained in the same position.

Russian Karen Khachanov dropped to 24th place, Aslan Karatsev kept 27th.

Serb Novak Djokovic is still in the lead in the rating (11 463 points). The top ten also included Dominic Thiem (Austria) – 8 365, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) – 7 610, Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 6 945, Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 5 785, Matteo Berrettini (Italy) – 4 048 and Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) – 3,765.

On May 9, Izvestia noted that the Masters tournament in Madrid ended ambiguously for Russian tennis players. If in the women’s grid Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the largest semifinal since 2010 (losing there to Belarusian Arina Sobolenko), then the leaders of the men’s team – Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev and Aslan Karatsev – were simultaneously eliminated in the third round. And Karen Khachanov stumbled in the first round. This has raised concerns among experts on the eve of Roland Garros, which starts on May 30.