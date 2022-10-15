Tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who is the first racket of Russia, became a father for the first time. He announced this on October 15 on his page on the social network Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The athlete published a photo of his newborn daughter, whom he called Alice.

“Welcome to this world, baby,” the caption under the picture quotes “Sport-Express”.

Medvedev, 26, has been married since 2018 to former tennis player Daria Chernyshkova.

Medvedev is the winner of the US Open (2021), the finalist of the US Open (2019) and Australian Open tournaments (2021, 2022), the winner of 14 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments in singles, and the owner of the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup as part of the national team Russia. He is also the fourth racket of the world among men according to the ATP rating.

Earlier, on October 8, it was reported that Medvedev withdrew after the second set from the semifinal match against Serb Novak Djokovic at the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Astana. With the score 6:4, 6:7 (6:8), he refused to continue the match due to injury.