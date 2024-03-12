The Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer was one of the surprises of the 2023 edition of Wimbledon. In that tournament he defeated the world number 9 at the time, the American Taylor Fritz, in a spectacular comeback.

After losing the first two sets, Ymer, 25 years old, won 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 48 minutes of play. Then he lost in the third round against the Colombian Daniel Galán, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 and 6-1.

However, the shine was short-lived. Ymer, a couple of weeks after his resounding triumph, announced his retirement from professional tennis, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposed an 18-month suspension on him for violating anti-doping rules: he failed three out-of-competition control attempts in a period of 12 months.

Ymer had initially been acquitted in 2022, but the ITF appealed and the Swede was ultimately sanctioned. The tennis player reappeared on his social networks to denounce that the punishment he received was an act of racism.

The strong accusation of Mikael Ymer

“Another player in the top 40 was absent three times and nothing happened. “He alleged that his hotel phone was damaged and that is why he did not hear the calls, but they did not see negligence there, even though we have the responsibility of being reachable,” Ymer wrote, without mentioning names.

“I'm glad he didn't have to go through this, but you can't look me in the face and tell me that this is not a racial issue,” added the player, who, a couple of days before, had had an argument with a director of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

“I fought that charge at a hearing and was acquitted by an independent tribunal of three arbitrators in June 2022,” he added. “The ITF appealed that decision even though the independent referees who acquitted me were appointed according to their own rules,” he insisted.

“I have never used nor been accused of using prohibited substances. Having been acquitted once, and wholeheartedly maintaining the fact that I do not feel that the third offense was committed, I believe that your decision to try me again and subsequently plead guilty is unfair,” the player insisted before closing his X account. .

