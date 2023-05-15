Camila Giorgi eliminated: Wta Rome 2023 loses the princess of Italian tennis

The fans of Italian tennis cash in on the disappointment of the exit of Camila Giorgi give it Italian international tennis. The 31-year-old Italian champion, after two convincing victories (Arantxa Rus beaten after a 3-set battle, the 15th seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova doubled over) lost to Karolina Muchova in the third round after leading 5-1 in the first set (later lost 7-6 and the second set ended 6-2). For Camila Giorgi a greeting to the public in Rome who applauded her and showed her all their affection during the tournament.

The Italy of women’s tennis, with the elimination of Camila Giorgiis without players in the running for the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 in Rome (Martina Trevisan, number 1 blue, had been eliminated in the second round by Karolina Muchova). In the absence of the Italian princesses, the Roman public seems to have adopted a Spanish girl. This is the 25-year-old Paula Badosa, the Spanish Sharapova (her youth idol and to whom she is compared for beauty and style of play, about the Siberian tiger, read about the new life away from tennis here). In the stands of the Italian Forum signs appeared with “I love you”, aimed at the Iberian player (born in New York). And she reciprocates the love for the “Eternal City” with some social shots from the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum and St. Peter’s Square. “Hello Rome”writes the tennis player (engaged to the beautiful Cuban model Juan Betancourt) in the post, receiving hundreds of messages of love, likes and heart emoticons from the Spanish and Italian public.

Paula Badosa therefore flies to WTA Roma 2023where he went through three rounds (also beating the seed number 4 in the tournament and 7 in the WTA rankings, Oris Jabeur in straight sets), in the meantime, she dreams of being among the top 30 in the world, she who was in second place only a year ago (held back by some injuries in this first part of 2023).

