The budget of remote control is around one thousand euros per week. Sport legend Jarkko Nieminen helps in the background team of Espola, who has the frame of a good tennis player.

Finn Patrick from Kaukova aims for a different path to become a tennis professional. In the years 2019–2023, Kaukovalta reached the Finnish championships, but invested in studying in the United States. At the University of Alabama, you could also play tennis for 4.5 years.

“Now my dream is to rank in the top 100 in singles,” says Kaukovalta, unabashedly revealing his big goal.

So far, his list ranking is in the worse side of a thousand.

“I have specified the goals so that in a year the ranking will be among 750. After three years, the goal is to reach the top 300,” says Kaukovalta.

Harri Heliövaaran coach Boris Chernov has advised Kaukovalta, and one of the coach’s sentences is still vividly remembered.

“People don’t dream enough, that has stuck in my mind”, Kaukovalta repeats the coach’s lesson.

Kaukovalta, who turned professional in June, started his professional tennis career late compared to others, only at the age of 24.

“The final place in the 15,000 euro prize tournament in Vaasa brought eight ATP points. The feelings I got were better than anywhere else,” describes Kaukovalta.

In Turku born but living in Espoo almost all his life from Kaukova, grew up in the USA to his current dimensions. He has the best frame for tennis: 194 centimeters and 83 kilograms.

“If you try to hit hard, the serve will go 220 kilometers per hour,” Kaukovalta reveals.

You can’t get anything easily on the professional courts. Therefore, work must be done quickly and carefully.

“If I’m not on a race trip, I’m training. In everyday life, the only goal is that the playing develops and the games become successful”, says Kaukovalta, who is playing the ITF tournament in Hyvinkää this week.

A legend of the sport Jarkko Nieminen has been a valuable support for Kaukovalla. Kaukovolta trained for years at the Nieminen Academy before his U.S. stint. Nowadays, Kaukova sometimes gets to spar with Nieminen.

“Jarkko has taken on the role of a semi-coach and is able to help a lot,” praises Kaukova.

From afar graduated in the spring of 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and the lessons are helpful on the tennis courts as well. After his studies, he worked in Finland for a year, but decided to invest in his beloved sport. The investment is financially tangible.

“The budget is almost a thousand euros per week. About 60,000 euros per year. It’s not completely put together yet, but the situation is pretty good,” Kaukovalta calculates.

In tennis, Kaukovalta’s role models are in addition to Nieminen Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

“Last fall I saw Federer’s last match and at the same time Djokovic live. Respect for Djokovic was born, the way he hits and moves on the court”, describes Kaukova.