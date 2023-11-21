Tennis | Patrick Kaukova suddenly found himself in a wild place: “It was fierce”

Patrick Kaukova was satisfied with his performance, but Canadian giant Milos Raonic was better in the set 6–3, 7–5.

21.11. 20:15

Málaga

Absurdthought Patrick from Kaukova a few months ago in Split, Croatia.

Kaukovalla, 24, thought it was absurd that he was involved in the finals of the Davis Cup. The reason was that he had only been living the life of a tennis pro for a few months.

The choice of words would hardly have been “absurd” if Kaukova had known what lay ahead in Málaga.

The contract for the final stage of the Davis Cup in Finland was announced. Thousands of Finns cheered in the audience. The opposite was a Canadian Milos Raonican experienced grand slam finalist.

No. 715 in the men’s singles world rankings, Kaukova, who only turned professional in tennis last year, has never been in a similar situation.

“What can you say to that now.”

“Unreal situation”, Kaukovalta described his feelings this time after the fight.

From afar had to – or got – into real action when Finland’s number one doubles player Emil Ruusuvuori was not fit to play.

Quite a surprise, he didn’t get into the spotlight, because the captain of the national team Jarkko Nieminen informed Kaukovalla already on Monday about the upcoming responsibility.

Kaukovalta did not jump for happiness.

“Contradictory feeling. It was sad for Emil that this happened. I felt a little excitement and a feeling of waiting.”

Kaukova, a bachelor of sports psychology, doesn’t remember what was going through her head a moment before the start of the match. Instead, he remembers the beginning of the match.

“It was brutal.”

“That brought a little smile to my face, ‘Is this what it’s like.'”

The hard-serving Raonic hit four aces for the first point.

“I couldn’t read his serve at all. I have never faced such a good pitcher.”

Thanks to his serve, the Canadian also defeated the Finn 6–3, 7–5. After the initial tension, the Finn improved his grip.

The tension disappeared, and Kaukoranta said he enjoyed the unique situation.

“I’m really happy with it.”

“Of course I would have liked to play better, but I had no idea what to expect from myself and how I would react in such a place. Considering that, it’s hard for me to be disappointed.”