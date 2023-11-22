Tennis | Patrick Kaukova multiplied his career goals in one single match – “I would have played for free”

Patrick Kaukova was able to catch the big money in tennis for one match. It secures the young Finn as a tennis professional next year.

In total $16,842.

There are so many Patrick from Kaukova24, has cashed in prize money in his own career ATP website by.

An hour and nine minutes of exercise from a Canadian Milos Raonic against on Tuesday night meant that the tenets of the tennis career will jump to a whole new level.

“What I’ve earned from tennis will multiply,” says Kaukova about the money brought in by Davis Cup contracting.

“It is said that it is a lottery win to be born in Finland. That’s been the case especially with my own tennis story.”

Patrick Kaukova in training. He has a scarf on his head, which Jarkko Nieminen also used in his time: “Jarkko asked if I wanted to try it. Of course I wanted it, when there was a suitable hairstyle. Maybe this is a kind of Davis Cup special”, Kaukovalt said about his choice of style.

In tennis the prize money accepted by the players is usually public, but the situation is different in the Davis Cup.

It is known based on the previous news from the official pages of the tournament that the total prize pool for the players in the final tournament of the 2023 season is 15 million dollars.

There are no other official statements on the subject.

Money is distributed both to the union and to the players in accordance with these mutual agreements. The dollars are not distributed equally to the team members, but for example the matches played determine the amounts of the rewards.

During the Split tournament, the tennis association did not agree to tell how big pots the association and the players are clearing.

The CEO of the Kokolutang Tennis Association Teemu Purho however, again agrees to reveal.

“It’s more than a million, what reaching the final stage and the semi-final place mean for the team and the union in total. There is still no talk of a gold mine, but this gives us security for the future, and the opportunity to invest even more in tennis in the future.”

Purho also says that the fees paid by the players are significantly higher than the union’s earnings.

“For every player, this is a very significant week financially,” says Purho.

Patrick from Kaukova.

For some however, one week is financially more significant than another.

Not having already earned more than three million dollars in prize money in his career Emil Ruusuvuoren the economy collapses, even if there is not a cent left from the Davis Cup.

Kaukovalla, who started her professional career this year and is ranked 715 in the world singles rankings, is different.

“ “I’m not buying a car, and there’s nothing left in savings either. Everything goes to the expenses brought by tennis.”

He has previously calculated that professional tennis would require an annual budget of 60,000 euros. He has earned a good 2,600 dollars in prize money this season.

It is easy to calculate that professional tennis is expensive.

That’s why the lucrative Davis Cup has been like a lottery win for him.

Read more: Patrick Kaukova had real top promise – then the harsh reality hit, which made him move to the United States

Read more: Patrick Kaukovalta, who has returned from the United States, aims for the top: “People don’t dream enough”

“I don’t play tennis for money. However, the fact is that money matters in every matter. It is required especially in this business, where the costs are high.”

Kaukovalta says that a lot of work should have been done for next year’s funding.

“Now I have the opportunity to focus even more on tennis. There is no need to put so much energy into obtaining financing.”

He admits that images of the Euros flashed through his mind when he was informed that he would be playing in the opening match of the Davis Cup against Canada.

“Of course, for a moment I thought that I would get a bigger prize now. I can honestly say that very quickly, however, the focus shifted to other things.”

“I would have played for free. I would have even been ready to pay to have such an experience”, he laughs.

Where does the Davis Cup money go?

“I’m not buying a car, and there’s nothing left in savings either. Everything goes to the expenses brought by tennis.”

“The purpose is that I would hire myself a coach for next year.”