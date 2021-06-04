The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on the arrest and police fraud investigation on Friday.

Paris a Russian tennis player has been arrested by police Jana Sizikovan suspected of result manipulation.

Police suspect Sizikova was guilty of hosting the match in the French Open doubles last year.

Sizikova, 26, ranked 101st on the world list, was arrested after Thursday night’s match. The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on the arrest and police fraud investigation on Friday.

Sizikova and Russia Jekaterina Aleksandrova lost Thursday in a doubles match for Australia Ajla Tomljanovicille and Storm to Sanders 1-6, 1-6.