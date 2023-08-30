Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tennis | Otto Virtanen’s way to the opening round of the US Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Otto Virtanen's way to the opening round of the US Open

The US Open was the Finnish player’s first grand slam tournament.

Otto Virtanen the road in the US Open tennis tournament has been boring for the opening round. The Finnish player lost to Argentina in the singles game Tomas Martin to Etcheverry in a speech that lasted almost four and a half hours.

Etcheverry, ranked 30th in the tournament, won the set 6–3, 6–7 (3–7), 1–6, 6–4, 7–6 (10–5).

Virtanen, who reached the main draw for the first time in a grand slam tournament, is ranked 133rd in the world singles list and Etcheverry is ranked 34th.

